Trump Blames 'Radical Left' After Charlie Kirk's Murder

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Sep 11 (IANS) US President Donald Trump has issued a video statement following the fatal shooting of conservative activist and popular influencer Charlie Kirk, 31, who was killed during a campus event in Utah.

The shooting occurred around 12:20 p.m. on Wednesday (local time) during a student Q&A session at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, according to a statement from the university.

In his address posted on Truth Social, Trump said he was "filled with grief and anger at the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk," directly blaming the "radical left" for the killing.

He accused critics of dehumanising Kirk and others by comparing them to "Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals."

"All who knew him and loved him are united in shock and horror. Charlie was a patriot who devoted his life to the cause of open debate and the country that he loved so much, the United States of America. He fought for liberty, democracy, justice, and the American people. He's a martyr for truth and freedom, and there has never been anyone who was so respected by youth," Trump said.

"Charlie was also a man of deep, deep faith, and we take comfort in the knowledge that he is now at peace with God in heaven," he added.

Offering condolences, Trump said, "Our prayers are with his wife Erika, the two young beloved children, and his entire family, who he loved more than anything in the world. We ask God to watch over them in this terrible hour of heartache and pain. This is a dark moment for America."

The US President said that Charlie Kirk's mission was to bring young people into the political process, which Trump said, "he did better than anybody ever."

He also hailed Kirk's ability to defend his views with "courage, logic, humour, and grace," while warning that "violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonising those with whom you disagree."

Doubling down on his accusations, Trump again blamed the "radical left" for Kirk's murder, stating, "Those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now."

Vowing accountability, Trump said, "My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, including the organisations that fund it and support it, as well as those who go after our judges, law enforcement officials, and everyone else who bring order to our country."

Trump cited other examples of political violence, including the assassination attempt on him in Pennsylvania and attacks on ICE agents, asserting that "radical left political violence has hurt too many innocent people."

Calling Kirk "the best of America," Trump added, "The monster who attacked him was attacking our whole country. An assassin tried to silence him with a bullet, but he failed because together we will ensure that his voice, his message, and his legacy will live on for countless generations to come."

Trump concluded by stating that, in death, Kirk's message has only grown stronger: "Charlie's voice has become bigger than ever before."