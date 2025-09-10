2025 Naqu Qiaqing Horse Racing Festival Opens In Celebration Of 60 Years Of Progress

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On September 5, 2025, the Naqu City Qiaqing Horse Racing Festival officially opened at the Gesar Horse Racing Arena.

On September 5, 2025, the Naqu City Qiaqing Horse Racing Festival officially opened at the Gesar Horse Racing Arena, under the theme“Sixty Years of Progress, Grateful to the Party · A New Journey Awaits in the Seasons Ahead.” At the opening ceremony, city leaders, officials from provinces and cities providing aid to Tibet, representatives of five major central state-owned enterprises, leaders from sister cities and prefectures, along with guests from all walks of life, gathered with cadres and people of all ethnic groups to witness this annual celebration on the northern Tibetan grasslands.

Mima Dorje, Deputy Secretary of the Seni District Committee and nominee for Director of the District People's Congress, remarked in his speech that the Naqu City Qiaqing Horse Racing Festival is not only a sporting competition that showcases courage and skill, but also an important platform to promote outstanding traditional Chinese culture, highlight the achievements of Naqu's high-quality development, and foster exchanges and integration among all ethnic groups. Following his remarks, Li Dong, member of the Standing Committee of the Naqu Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Seni District Committee, officially declared the opening of the 2025 Naqu City Qiaqing Horse Racing Festival.

The opening ceremony's cultural performance, themed around equestrian culture, was presented in three chapters: Echoes of Hooves on the Plateau, Golden Saddles Mark the Journey, and Together We Build a Splendid Chapter. The program skillfully combined traditional horse-racing displays with stage performances, delivering a spectacular visual feast for the audience.

In terms of sporting events, horses were scientifically classified by height into three groups: under 138 cm, between 138 cm and 145 cm, and above 145 cm. A dedicated category for horses under four years old was also introduced, further enhancing the fairness and professionalism of the races. The festival brought together renowned horses from across the Tibet Autonomous Region as well as from neighboring provinces and prefectures, competing alongside the famed Qiangtang horses. In total, 13 races and 2 traditional equestrian events were staged.

During the festival, Naqu City will host a grand gala celebrating the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Tibet Autonomous Region, showcasing the brilliant achievements and prosperous lives of Naqu's people under the Party's leadership over the past six decades. Eleven counties (districts) will also stage special performances, bringing together outstanding cultural programs from across the city.

Naqu has also set up a dedicated cultural and tourism promotion zone featuring 38 specialty booths. Through immersive experiences where every step reveals new sights, the zone highlights the unique charm of Naqu's ethnic culture. Visitors can try on traditional Gesar costumes, savor authentic northern Tibetan cuisine, and admire fine arts and crafts created by vocational school students, gaining a multi-dimensional appreciation of Naqu's cultural heritage.

On the commercial side, the festival has organized a special exhibition and sale of distinctive local products and agricultural and livestock goods. More than 70 high-quality enterprises are participating, presenting Naqu's specialty agricultural and livestock products, exquisite handicrafts, and a wide range of local premium goods. This provides a platform for enterprises to showcase products and expand markets, while also giving visitors the opportunity to gain deeper insights into Naqu and experience its authentic local culture.

