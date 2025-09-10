Taxi Services At Baku's Heydar Aliyev Airport Undergo Major Rule Changes

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The information about restrictions on ordering taxis from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to the city has been circulating for several days.

Trend reached out to several taxi service providers operating in the country for clarification.

According to information, drivers working with platforms such as Uber, Bolt, and other app-based services received notifications warning them of new limitations. While rides to the airport from the city remain possible, requests from the airport to the city will no longer be accepted under the previous system.

Bolt stated that the company continues operations at the airport under the newly introduced taxi regulations. The company emphasized that taxi services within the airport area will only be provided by modern vehicles that meet all legal standards:

“For this purpose, a dedicated order category has been launched in the Bolt application for airport rides. Passengers ordering from the airport will be served with comfortable cars and drivers who speak foreign languages, ensuring high-level service. Only vehicles and drivers that have passed technical and medical inspections and are part of reliable taxi fleets will be allowed to operate. There are no restrictions on orders from the city to the airport,” the company noted.

Uber also confirmed that new rules for passenger transportation have been introduced at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The company explained that the goal is to ensure maximum comfort and quality for trips from the airport to the city:

“A separate order category will be created in our application for these trips. Passengers will be able to book modern vehicles operated by drivers who have passed all necessary technical and medical checks, belong to certified taxi fleets, and possess foreign language skills. Only such drivers and vehicles will be permitted to handle these orders. Trips from the city to the airport remain unrestricted, and all drivers may continue accepting these requests as before,” Uber said in its response.

The airport itself issued a statement the previous day, explaining that unregulated and unsystematic taxi activity on its premises undermines its business reputation and poses significant safety risks for passengers.

“One of our main objectives is to deliver high-quality service and ensure the comfort of passengers. Like in many countries, the airport is the first point of impression for visitors entering the country. Unfortunately, guests are sometimes approached by unauthorized individuals offering taxi services without proper licenses, training, or vehicles that meet required standards. This occasionally leads to passengers being deceived or dissatisfied. Sadly, such cases still occur,” the statement read.

The information from the airport stressed that to eliminate such issues, taxi operators working on its territory must adhere to unified, regulated service standards.

“These requirements do not apply to trips made by private vehicles to the airport. We call on all official taxi operators to raise service quality and ensure passenger satisfaction,” the information added.