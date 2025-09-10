Kantara Chapter 1 Telugu Rights Cross All Time Record Mark, Sets New Benchmark In Pre Sales

Kantara Chapter 1: The multi-talented actor and director Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is set for a grand release on October 2nd. The Telugu rights for this pan-India film have been sold for a whopping ₹100 crore.

Kantara was a sensation. The film, released three years ago, created a nationwide sensation. Made on a low budget of just ₹15 crore, the film grossed a whopping ₹400 crore. It became a milestone in Indian cinema history.

Rishab Shetty's acting and direction, which emotionally depicted Karnataka's Tulu culture and traditions, captivated the audience. Following this success, expectations for the prequel, Kantara Chapter 1, are sky-high.

There's immense pan-India excitement for the awaited movie“Kantara Chapter 1,” starring and directed by Rishab Shetty. Rukmini Vasanth plays the female lead. Budget-wise, Kantara Chapter 1 is being made with five to six times the budget of its predecessor.

With Hollywood technicians also involved, the visuals are expected to be even grander. The teaser and posters, featuring music by Ajaneesh Loknath and top-notch cinematography, have already heightened interest in the film. It's set for a worldwide grand release on October 2nd.

The Telugu distribution rights for Kantara Chapter 1 have been sold for a record-breaking ₹100 crore. This is the first time such a high price has been paid for a non-Telugu film dubbed into Telugu.

Excited to announce our collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh distributors to bring #KantaraChapter1 to the audience of .The divine spectacle unfolds in cinemas this #Kantara @hombalefilms @KantaraFilm @shetty_rishab... twitter/vQcPkzW89z

- Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) September 10, 2025

The Telugu distribution rights for Kantara Chapter 1 have been divided regionally as follows:

Nizam: Mythri Movie Makers Distribution

Uttarandhra: Vigneshwara Distributors

East & West Godavari: Allu Aravind Geetha Film Distributors

Guntur: Varaahi Chalanachitram

Krishna: OKSN Tele Films

Nellore: S.V. Sri Vengamamba Cinemas

Ceded: Shilpakala Entertainments

This distribution model paves the way for a massive Telugu release.

Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has acquired the Kerala rights. He previously bought the Kerala rights for KGF, KGF 2, and Kantara. His partnership with Hombale Films continues with this film.

The film is set for a wide release not just in India but also in Australia, New Zealand, and other countries. Hombale Films has reportedly sold the overseas distribution rights for a record amount.