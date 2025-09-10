Marjan's RAK Central To Host 6,000 Professionals, 4,000 Residential Units

Ras Al Khaimah is positioning itself as a new hub for business and lifestyle, with RAK Central set to become home to more than 6,000 professionals and over 4,000 residential units, according to Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan.

Speaking at the unveiling of the master plan, Al Abdouli highlighted the emirate's rapid transformation, driven by visionary leadership and strategic developments that extend beyond tourism to encompass investment, corporate growth, and urban living.

Ras Al Khaimah has launched RAK Central, a commercial hub designed to boost the emirate's economy. Developed by Marjan, the project will offer a modern business district for international companies, brokers, logistics firms, and tour operators, establishing a presence in the emirate.

He described the launch as both a professional and personal milestone.“For me, this is more of a duty than a job. This is my emirate, where I was raised, and I feel a sense of responsibility to give back to it. RAK Central is a reflection of that commitment,” he said.

Al Abdouli pointed to Ras Al Khaimah's investor-friendly environment. He cited government support, a clear legal framework, and leadership as key factors attracting developers and investors to the emirate's real estate market.

RAK Central HQ will be the emirate's first dedicated business district, with sustainable Grade A office space certified to Gold LEED standards

International companies are already moving in.“We've seen major firms shifting operations from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Ras Al Khaimah to tap into these opportunities. The emirate is becoming a growth engine,” Al Abdouli noted.

Looking ahead, he positioned Marjan Island and RAK Central as the twin pillars supporting the emirate's next phase of expansion.“The Ras Al Khaimah economy will not only grow because of Marjan, but because of the collective success stories of leading companies from RAK Bank to RAK Ceramics to Marjan Island. Together, these stories are putting Ras Al Khaimah on the global map,” he said.

RAK Central aims to support Ras Al Khaimah's goal of becoming a centre for business, tourism, and community life, with a focus on sustainability and international investment.