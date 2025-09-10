TGR Plans To Reproduce Engine Parts For Corolla Levin / Sprinter Trueno (AE86)
|Schedule sales launch: Around May 2026*6*7Cylinder head sub-assembly, cylinder block sub-assembly
|Timing of launch May 1983
|Catalog name "HEAD SUB-ASSY, CYLINDER"
|Catalog name "BLOCK SUB-ASSY, CYLINDER"
|For more details, please see the following
|For more details, please see the following
|Total orders not reaching a certain volume could result in sales postponement.
|The launch date is subject to change pending developmental status.
Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.
SDGs Initiatives:Source: Toyota Motor Corporation
Sectors: Automotive
