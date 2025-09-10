Dani Haggard Joins Women In Power TV To Share Her Vision For Authentic Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dani Haggard, CEO and Founder of ConnectMeApp LLC, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how authenticity and resilience drive her leadership.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest's story-from struggle to triumph-highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Haggard explores the power of betting on oneself, and breaks down how embracing rejection and staying true to one's vision can drive lasting change.“You need to know your worth, regardless of fail forwards,” said Haggard.Dani's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

