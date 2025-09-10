VS-FILM Redefines Short Cinema As Space For Freedom, Dialogue: Osama Abu Nar

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Amid an atmosphere steeped in cinema and the celebration of the seventh art, the Very Short Film Festival (VS-FILM) is emerging as one of the most distinctive new ventures on the cultural scene. Designed as a dynamic platform for young filmmakers, it seeks to bridge the gap between dream and reality. In this exclusive interview, Festival President Osama Abu Nar shares his vision, the mission of VS-FILM, and his aspirations for its future.

Could you tell us about VS-FILM? How did it start, and what makes it stand out from other festivals?

VS-FILM was born out of a conviction that cinema is not just entertainment but a universal language capable of uniting nations and opening new horizons of thought. The idea began as a small gathering of young filmmakers seeking an alternative, flexible space for short films-free from the rigid constraints that often hinder experimentation. Over time, it grew into an institutional initiative with a clear mission: to support emerging creators and provide serious opportunities for showcasing and debating short films. What distinguishes us is that we go beyond screenings: we create spaces for dialogue, critique, and knowledge exchange, turning every screening into the start of a journey of reflection and growth.

What philosophy guides the organization of the festival?

Our philosophy rests on three pillars:

Recognising the short film as an art form in its own right, not just a stepping stone toward feature films.Ensuring the festival is a space of artistic freedom, where creators answer only to art and authenticity.Linking cinema to society: we do not create art for elites alone. By carefully choosing screening venues and workshops, we aim to reach diverse audiences across age groups and social backgrounds.







Why did you choose Ain Sokhna as the festival's location?

The choice was deliberate. Ain Sokhna has a unique spirit-close to Cairo yet offering the calm of the sea and natural beauty. We wanted to merge cinema with a serene setting that allows reflection away from the bustle of big cities. As a major tourist destination, Ain Sokhna also reflects our belief that cinema can boost tourism as much as it enriches culture. Hosting the festival there is an invitation to rediscover the city's charm.







The festival organises workshops in partnership with King Abdulaziz University. How do you view this collaboration?

This partnership is a strategic milestone. King Abdulaziz University is a leading institution, and engaging its students allows us to connect a new generation of creators with the industry. Our workshops go beyond theory: they are laboratories for experimentation and practice. Without an educational and cultural impact, any festival risks becoming a fleeting event. That's why collaboration with universities remains central to our mission.

Some argue that the Arab world is already saturated with film festivals. How does VS-FILM set itself apart?

That's a fair point. Many festivals exist, but what matters is not quantity but vision and sustainability. Our strength lies in specialisation: championing short films and positioning the festival as a true platform for learning and engagement-not a red carpet spectacle. We also follow up by promoting winning films at other international festivals and providing platforms for critical debate. This approach has given us a clear identity amid a crowded landscape.













How would you describe the festival's relationship with young creators?

Young filmmakers are the beating heart of VS-FILM. From the outset, our mission has been to give them a voice. Many emerging directors lack spaces to show their early works. We tell them: experiment, make mistakes, discuss, and fear nothing. The most rewarding part is seeing their transformation: fear becoming confidence, dreams turning into tangible projects. It's not just a festival-audience relationship-it's a long-term partnership.

What are your key criteria for selecting films?

Our criteria are simple yet demanding: artistic quality, authenticity, and innovation. We're not after big names or large budgets. What matters is sincerity and originality. The short film format demands conciseness and creativity, so we avoid clichés and recycled ideas. Our selection committee includes filmmakers and critics who assess submissions from multiple angles, ensuring diversity and depth.













Some say short films attract limited audiences. How do you address that perception?

That's only partially true. The problem lies not in the format but in access. Audiences enjoy short films when given the chance. Every time we hold screenings in open spaces or universities, attendance is high and reactions are enthusiastic. Viewers are often surprised by the power of a short film to move and inspire in just a few minutes. With digital platforms, we now have unprecedented opportunities for distribution and global reach.







What is the festival's biggest challenge?

Sustainable funding is the biggest challenge. Balancing ambition with limited resources is never easy. We also work to build trust among filmmakers and audiences, as we are still a young festival. But challenges motivate us. I see every obstacle as an opportunity for learning and growth.

What role do cultural and media institutions play in supporting you?

They are indispensable. Media amplifies our message, while cultural institutions provide vital logistical and financial support. We've received encouraging responses so far, but we aspire to expand partnerships. My goal is to integrate the festival into a broader cultural ecosystem rather than remain an isolated event.













Tell us about the awards the festival offers. What do you hope to achieve through them?

Awards are not an end but a means of encouragement. We present prizes for Best Film, Best Director, and occasionally for works addressing pressing social or humanitarian issues. For me, awards should be stepping stones, not just certificates. That's why we link them to opportunities-such as participation in other festivals or support for future projects.













What is your vision for the festival's future?

I see a very bright future. My ambition is for VS-FILM to become a cornerstone among Arab and international short-film festivals. We are planning expansions: showcasing films from new countries, hosting satellite events in other Arab cities, and launching a short-film market to connect filmmakers with producers and distributors. The possibilities are vast, and we intend to seize them.







If you had to summarise the festival's mission in one sentence, what would it be?

To give short films the recognition they deserve and to make cinema a bridge of dialogue and connection across generations and nations.

Any final message for readers and young filmmakers?

My message is simple: never stop dreaming. Don't let obstacles discourage you. The short film is a space of freedom where you can express your voice authentically. This festival is here to support you and affirm that your voices matter. I also invite audiences to support such initiatives, for their engagement is what keeps them alive.