In Cairo, A Delicate Diplomatic Dance Yields Iran-IAEA Deal To Resume Nuclear Cooperation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) In the heart of a region shadowed by conflict, Cairo on Tuesday became the stage for a significant diplomatic breakthrough, as months of quiet, intensive Egyptian mediation culminated in an agreement between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to resume cooperation over Tehran's nuclear programme.

The deal, signed in the Egyptian capital, represents a vital step towards de-escalation, carefully engineered by Cairo to pull key players back from the brink and reopen the door for dialogue. The moment was the culmination of a painstaking negotiating process that began in June, aimed at navigating the deep-seated mistrust that had stalled progress on the sensitive nuclear file.

The full scope of the deal became clearer on Wednesday, when the head of the UN nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, announced that the agreement covers inspections at all of Iran's declared nuclear sites, including those hit by Israeli and US strikes in June, in what he called a“step in the right direction” toward restoring safeguards.

The agreement represents a vital step towards de-escalation, carefully engineered by Cairo to pull key players back from the brink amid intense international pressure. Speaking to member states in Vienna, Grossi confirmed the technical document signed in Cairo sets out clear procedures for inspections, notifications, and reporting obligations.

“This includes all facilities and installations in Iran, and it also contemplates the required reporting on all the attacked facilities, including the nuclear material present at those,” Grossi said, providing the first concrete details of the accord.

The breakthrough comes after a period of intense diplomatic pressure on Tehran. Iran had suspended all cooperation with the IAEA following the June attacks, prompting Britain, France and Germany last month to trigger a UN“snapback” process to restore sanctions unless inspections resumed.

Grossi acknowledged the immense challenges posed by the aftermath of the airstrikes, which forced the withdrawal of inspectors for safety reasons.“Resuming this indispensable work would not be an automatic or simple bureaucratic process,” he said, noting that Iran's parliament had since adopted a law suspending cooperation, creating the risk of non-compliance.







However, he pointed to“Iran's declared willingness not to leave the NPT and to continue working inside the international nonproliferation regime” as a positive signal, adding that the new arrangement reflected both Iran's concerns and the agency's technical requirements.“Iran and the agency will now resume cooperation in a respectful and comprehensive way,” he told diplomats.

The high-stakes nature of the talks was underscored by the presence of the key actors in Cairo: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Grossi, who were brought together for a trilateral meeting hosted by their Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty.

The successful outcome was hailed by both Tehran and the IAEA as a testament to Egypt's unique diplomatic position. After meeting with President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Grossi attributed the success directly to Cairo's influence, stating that the breakthrough was due to“Egypt's weight, status, and strategic position.”

For Egypt, the agreement marks a significant foreign policy success. Foreign ministry spokesperson Ambassador Tamim Khallaf described it as the result of“intensive diplomatic efforts... to reduce tensions and create the conditions” for renewed talks.

In his meeting with the Iranian foreign minister, President Al-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's readiness to“play an active role in fostering an environment for constructive dialogue” to support regional stability. Araghchi, in turn, expressed his country's full appreciation for the president's efforts, stating that the agreement would“establish a new phase in the region.”

As the day's landmark meetings concluded, the message from Cairo was one of cautious optimism. The focus now shifts from negotiation to implementation, with President Al-Sisi stressing the necessity of“making all necessary contacts with all concerned parties to resume the negotiation process” – a process for which Cairo has now laid a crucial, and newly detailed, foundation.