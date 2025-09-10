Israeli Strike In Doha Escalates Regional Tensions, Threatens Gaza Ceasefire Talks

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) An Israeli strike targeting Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital, Doha, has triggered a wave of regional and international condemnation, stoking fears that fragile ceasefire negotiations over Gaza could collapse.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, 41 Palestinians were killed and 184 injured in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll since October 7, 2023, to over 64,000, with more than 163,000 wounded. The ministry also reported five new famine-related deaths, including a child, raising the total hunger-related fatalities to 404, among them 141 children.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz claimed responsibility for the operation, vowing to continue targeting Hamas leaders“inside and outside Gaza.” He declared that“Israel's long arm will strike its enemies everywhere.” Katz also confirmed Israeli strikes in Yemen's capital, Sana'a, which included an attack on a Houthi media center. However, Israeli media later reported that the Hamas officials targeted in Doha had survived the assassination attempt.

The strike drew sharp criticism from Washington. Former President Donald Trump said he was“not pleased” with the operation, warning that it could derail ceasefire efforts.“We want the hostages back, but we were not at all happy with how it was done,” Trump told reporters, adding that a fuller statement would follow.

In Europe, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced plans to propose sanctions against extremist Israeli ministers and a partial suspension of the EU-Israel trade agreement.“The deliberate starvation in Gaza must stop,” she said. Germany labeled the Doha strike“unacceptable,” while France expressed“deep concern,” reaffirming its support for Qatar and praising both Qatari and Egyptian mediation efforts.

Across the Middle East, the strike was widely condemned. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman rejected the attack, calling Gaza“Palestinian land” and urging international action to enforce a two-state solution. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi expressed full solidarity with Qatar in a phone call with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, strongly denouncing the strike. The UAE also voiced support for Qatar, while Oman and Indonesia condemned the operation as a threat to regional stability.

Russia described the strike as a“flagrant violation of international law” and a serious setback to peace efforts. In the U.S., Senator Bernie Sanders accused Israel of“starving Gaza's children” and violating international law by striking in a foreign capital. The UK's Minister for the Middle East warned that Israel's actions“obstruct the path to peace,” emphasizing Qatar's“crucial role” in ongoing mediation.

While Katz defended the operation as part of Israel's broader security strategy to“neutralize Hamas leadership,” the diplomatic backlash underscores the growing international pressure on Tel Aviv. The attack comes amid Gaza's worsening humanitarian crisis, deepening fears that the opportunity for a negotiated ceasefire may be slipping away.