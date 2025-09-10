Jordan Welcomes 11Th Group Of Gaza Children For Treatment
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
King Hussein Bridge, Sept 10 (Petra) – The Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army on Wednesday facilitated the entry of the eleventh group of children from Gaza as part of the "Jordanian Medical Corridor" initiative aimed at supporting Palestinians and alleviating their humanitarian suffering.
The group included 21 patients and 47 accompanying family members, all of whom will be transferred to Jordanian hospitals for treatment. Their arrival and transfer were coordinated with the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization.
Since the initiative began in March this year, Jordan has received 586 people from Gaza, including 174 patients and 412 family members, who have been transported in multiple groups by land and air.
These efforts reaffirm Jordan's steadfast commitment, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, to supporting the people of Gaza and providing humanitarian and medical assistance at all levels.
