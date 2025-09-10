INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (LNTH) Investors Holzer & Holzer, LLC Encourages Investors With Significant Losses To Contact The Firm
If you purchased shares of Lantheus between February 26, 2025, to August 5, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at ... , by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm's website at for more information.
The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is November 10, 2025.
Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, and 2023, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, , and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.
CONTACT:
Corey Holzer, Esq.
(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)
...
Legal Disclaimer:
