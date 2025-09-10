Karthi To Vishal: Top 5 Tamil Actors Who Haven't Worked With Anirudh Ravichander

Kollywood's music sensation Anirudh Ravichander has collaborated with almost every big star, but a few top actors are yet to share screen space with his chart-topping tunes. From Karthi to Vishal, here are five Tamil stars.

Anirudh Ravichander, a leading music composer in Tamil cinema, debuted with Dhanush's 3. He then composed for various top stars like Vijay Thalapathy, Rajini Kanth, Ajith Kumar, and Kamal Haasan, achieving rapid growth. Despite working with many stars, some top heroes haven't featured in his compositions. Let's see who they are.

Karthi is among the heroes who haven't worked with Anirudh Ravichander. GV Prakash has mostly composed for his films. Anirudh sang a song in Karthi's Sulthan. There's a chance they might collaborate soon, possibly for Kaithi 2, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, but there's no official announcement yet.

Like Karthi, Ravi Mohan hasn't worked with Anirudh Ravichander. Composers like A.R. Rahman, Yuvan Shankar Raja, D. Imman, and Harris Jayaraj have scored his films. It remains to be seen if they'll collaborate in the future.

Surprisingly, Simbu is on this list. Despite being close friends with Anirudh Ravichander, they haven't worked together on a film. Their independent song 'Beep Song' caused controversy, and they haven't collaborated since.

Vishal usually works with Yuvan Shankar Raja or GV Prakash. He hasn't featured in any film with Anirudh's music. Anirudh Ravichander did sing a song in Vishal's Ayogya.

Arya is another actor who hasn't worked with Anirudh. Despite his long career, none of his films feature Anirudh Ravichander's music. Yuvan Shankar Raja has primarily composed for Arya's films.