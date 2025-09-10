Americase To Speak On Sustainable Data Center Decommissioning And Host Industry Networking At 2025 OCP Global Summit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Robby Kinsala, President & CEO of Americase

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Americase, a leading manufacturer of protective containers for hazardous materials and high-value goods, will connect with industry leaders and share critical insights at the upcoming OCP Global Summit in San Jose, California.

On Wednesday, October 15, 2025, from 4:10 PM to 4:25 PM, Chris Egloff, VP of Strategic Business Opportunities at Americase, will join a high-impact panel discussion,“Data Center Decommissioning – The Ugly Truth,” at the San Jose Convention Center.

Egloff will be joined by moderator Joel Chakkalakal (Critical Risk Solution) and Alison Boen (Alcatex and Shell Fluid) to examine the environmental, safety, and compliance challenges created by data center decommissioning.

As new facilities expand at record speed, the industry is largely silent on what happens to old infrastructure. The decommissioning process generates a significant carbon footprint, creates worker safety risks, results in excessive packaging waste, and complicates recycling efforts due to the lack of clear and consistent standards.

This panel will explore creating a sustainable ORV3 decommissioning plan-one that addresses every stage of the process, from safe equipment removal to responsible recycling. While pieces of this plan are already in use by leading hyperscalers such as AWS, Meta, and Microsoft, the opportunity is to unite these practices into a standardized, industry-wide approach.

Key Discussion Points Include:

.The environmental cost of current decommissioning practices

.Worker safety risks during equipment removal and handling

.Packaging waste and recycling obstacles in large-scale decomms

.Building a unified ORV3-ready decommissioning standard from proven practices

“With data centers powering AI, hyperscale, and edge infrastructure, we can't afford to ignore what happens at end-of-life,” said Robby Kinsala, President & CEO of Americase.“This panel is about moving the conversation from fragmented practices to a unified, sustainable decommissioning strategy that protects both people and the planet.”

Prior to the panel, Americase and PHS West will host RENEW-A-BREWS, an exclusive networking event on the evening of October 14 at SECCO Restaurant & Bar, inside Hilton San Jose Downtown.

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors. Visit americase for more information.

