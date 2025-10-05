403
Kuwait Finance Ministry Undersecretary Stresses Unified Gulf Economic Vision
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Finance Ministry Undersecretary Aseel Al-Munifi emphasized Sunday the importance of enhancing economic cooperation among GCC countries and aligning visions for joint economic action to achieve strategic goals and comprehensive development.
Al-Munifi made the remarks during her chairing of the 13th meeting of senior officials of the economic and development affairs authority at the GCC Secretariat, ahead of Thursday's seventh ministerial preparatory meeting.
She said the meeting discussed mechanisms to strengthen the authority's role and reviewed updates on the implementation of the GCC economic model and the roadmap towards Gulf economic unity by 2025.
Al-Munifi added that participants also reviewed Supreme Council decisions regarding the customs union, the GCC common market, and coordination in implementing national economic visions across member states.
The agenda included discussions on the Gulf economic integration index, a proposed Gulf economic conference, and outcomes of the preparatory committee's brainstorming session on future integration and development prospects.
She noted that the meeting also covered a detailed performance report of the common Gulf market, alongside key economic indicators across the GCC countries.
Meanwhile, Khaled Al-Sheikh, Director General of the economic and development affairs authority, stressed the unwavering support of GCC leaders in strengthening economic cooperation and integration.
He affirmed the authority's role in advancing joint Gulf economic action and overcoming challenges facing integration efforts.
Al-Sheikh said discussions focused on priority projects, including the Gulf Economic Unity initiative, a key objective in the authority's work plan for the coming phase. (end)
