Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Aadhaar Update 2025: Fee Structure, Documents, And Process Explained

2025-09-10 08:12:10
Aadhaar card update: To change your birthdate on your Aadhaar card, visit your nearest Aadhaar center, fill out the form, and submit the required documents. Let's see how much it costs to update your Aadhaar.

Aadhaar, a crucial ID for Indians (issued by UIDAI), is essential for banking, government schemes, travel, and digital verification. Accurate info, especially your birthdate (DOB), is key. While UIDAI has simplified DOB updates, it's not online; you must visit a center.

To change your DOB, visit an Aadhaar Enrollment/Update Center. Fill out the correction form, attach DOB proof (passport, birth certificate, government ID), complete biometric verification, and receive a 14-digit URN (Update Request Number) receipt.

Track your application with the URN. Each update costs ₹50. UIDAI used to allow online edits for DOB and name, but now only address changes are possible online (MyAadhaar portal). Name, gender, and DOB changes must be done at a center.

Accepted documents for DOB updates: government-issued birth certificate, passport, central/state government or public sector ID, marksheet from a recognized university/board, and pension payment order.

Per UIDAI rules, DOB can be changed only once. Further changes require an exception through the UIDAI Regional Office, with valid reasons and documents. No changes are allowed without proper documentation.

