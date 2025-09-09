Egypt Condemns, Denounces Israeli Attack On Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Egypt expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the aggressive action carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday against the State of Qatar, targeting a meeting of Palestinian leaders in Doha to discuss ways to reach a ceasefire agreement, adding that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of international law and the principles of respect for the sovereignty of states and the sanctity of their territories.

In a statement, the Egyptian presidency affirmed that this attack represents a dangerous precedent and an unacceptable development, and constitutes a direct assault on the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, which plays a pivotal role in mediation efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The statement emphasized that this escalation undermines international efforts to achieve calm and threatens security and stability in the entire region.

The Egyptian presidency urged the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities regarding this flagrant Israeli violation, take immediate action to halt the aggression, and hold those responsible accountable, so that it does not add to Israel's usual impunity.