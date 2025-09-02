Nasdaq Futures Decline As Investors Exercise Caution Ahead Of Jobs Report: NVDA, AVGO, TSLA, NIO Among Stocks To Watch
U.S. stocks appear set for a negative opening on Tuesday as investors await the release of the crucial July jobs report to gauge the trajectory of interest rates.
While Dow Jones futures were down 0.55% at the time of writing, the S & P 500 futures fell 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100's futures declined 0.88%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were down 0.95%.
Meanwhile, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.76% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell 0.94% on Monday morning. Retail sentiment around the S & P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the 'bullish' territory.
Asian markets ended Tuesday's trading session on a mixed note, with the Hang Seng declining the most at 0.52%, followed by the Shanghai Composite at 0.45%, and the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index at 0.23%.
The KOSPI closed 0.93% higher, while the Nikkei 225 index edged 0.07% higher.
Stocks To Watch
- Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Broadcom Inc. (AVGO), Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM), Intel Corp. (INTC): Semiconductor stocks fell between 2% to 4% in Tuesday's pre-market trade amid rising trade tensions with China. Tesla Inc. (TSLA): Tesla shares fell nearly 1% after reports that its China-made EV sales declined 4% year-on-year (YoY) in August, after an 8.4% YoY decline in July. Its India launch also witnessed a cold reception, with the EV maker receiving just over 600 orders for the Model Y, lower than its target of 2,500 units. Nio Inc. (NIO): Nio's American Depository Receipts (ADR) fell nearly 1% pre-market after the company's second-quarter (Q2) results came in below Wall Street expectations. Nio reported a loss of $0.32 per ADS on revenue of $2.65 billion, while Wall Street expected a loss of $0.31 per ADS on revenue of $2.73 billion, according to Stocktwits data.
For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Pascal And Treehouse Partner On Proof Of Concept To Pioneer Smart Clearing For Decentralized Fixed Income Products
- Ecosync & Carboncore Launch Full Stages Refi Infrastructure Linking Carbon Credits With Web3
- Japan Well Intervention Market Size To Reach USD 776.0 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 4.50%
- Nickel Market Estimated To Exceed USD 55.5 Billion By 2033
- United States In Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends With Growth Forecast Outlook 20252033
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment