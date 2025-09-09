Italian Prime Minister Expresses Solidarity With Qatar Following Israeli Attack
Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her sincere solidarity with Qatar following the Israeli attack that targeted a residential compound in Doha.
In a post on the X platform, Meloni reiterated Italy's support for all efforts aimed at ending the war in the Gaza Strip, stressing her country's opposition to any form of escalation that could further exacerbate the crisis in the Middle East.
-
Qatar being notified of Israeli strikes in advance 'baseless': MOFA Spokesperson
Member of Qatar Internal Security Force martyred, several injured in cowardly Israeli attack on Doha: MoI
Martyrdom of son of Hamas political bureau chief, injuries to civilians after Israeli strike: Qatar Interior Ministry
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment