Italian Prime Minister Expresses Solidarity With Qatar Following Israeli Attack

2025-09-09 07:15:11
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her sincere solidarity with Qatar following the Israeli attack that targeted a residential compound in Doha.

In a post on the X platform, Meloni reiterated Italy's support for all efforts aimed at ending the war in the Gaza Strip, stressing her country's opposition to any form of escalation that could further exacerbate the crisis in the Middle East.

