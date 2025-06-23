LIC And UDST Announce Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Lusail International Circuit (LIC) and University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) are pleased to announce a landmark partnership aimed at creating exceptional opportunities for students while enhancing operational capabilities at Qatar's premier motorsport venue.

The collaboration will support Qatar's Vision 2030 by fostering education, innovation, and youth employment in the sports and events management sector, particularly for prestigious motorsport events including Formula 1, MotoGP, and World Endurance Championship races.

“This partnership represents a significant step forward in developing local talent for Qatar's growing sports and events industry,” said Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and Lusail International Circuit President Abdulrahman Al Mannai.

“By working closely with UDST, we can provide students with unparalleled hands-on experience while strengthening our operational capabilities for world-class events.”

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of University of Doha for Science and Technology emphasized the importance of this collaboration stating:“This strategic partnership with Lusail International Circuit marks a milestone in advancing applied education at the University of Doha for Science and Technology. By bridging academic knowledge with real-world experience in the field of motorsports, we are equipping our students with the skills and competencies required to excel in innovation-driven and technically demanding industries. Moreover, this collaboration aligns with our long-term vision to support the circuit with a pipeline of highly qualified professionals.”

The partnership includes several key initiatives:

- A structured internship program providing UDST students with practical experience across various LIC departments during major international events.

- An annual Open Day at Lusail International Circuit where students can engage with professionals across different motorsport industry roles.

- Quarterly industry seminars and workshops led by LIC professionals covering specialized topics in event management, marketing, and motorsport operations.

- A long-term talent pipeline framework designed to identify high-performing students for potential employment at LIC post-graduation.

The partnership supports all pillars of Qatar Vision 2030, contributing to economic development through workforce skills enhancement, social development by engaging youth in international sporting events, and environmental sustainability through collaborative initiatives.