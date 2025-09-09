Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Receives Phone Call From German Chancellor

Amir Receives Phone Call From German Chancellor


2025-09-09 07:15:10
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani received a phone call on Tuesday from the Chancellor of the friendly Federal Republic of Germany HE Friedrich Merz.

During the call, HE the German Chancellor affirmed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential compounds of several Hamas leaders, stressing that it was a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms, and a serious threat to the security of the State of Qatar and the region.

His Excellency also emphasized his firm rejection of any aggression that threatens the security and safety of the State of Qatar and undermines the security and stability of the region.

For his part, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani affirmed that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty in response to the blatant Israeli attack, expressing his gratitude to His Excellency for his sincere sentiments and Germany's appreciated solidarity with the State of Qatar and its people.

Read Also
  • Israeli attack on Doha a blatant breach of international law: Spain
  • Israeli strike on Qatar was 'unfortunate incident': White House Press Secretary

MENAFN09092025000063011010ID1110040143

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search