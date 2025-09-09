Optical Illusion Today: Only Those With High IQ Can Spot 'Beard' In A Grid Of 'Bread' Within 5 Seconds
Cleverly utilizing colors, patterns, and shapes, optical illusions are known for deceptive images that go on to play tricks with our brains. Solving such games is not an easy task, but those who are able to complete it in a quick time are certainly considered sharp-minded individuals who have exceptional observational skills. The viral optical illusion for today has drawn thousands of views on the internet, leaving many of them scratching their heads to look for the correct answer.Optical illusion: What to do?
At first glimpse, all you get to witness is a sea of the word 'Bread'. Multiple rows feature it in black. But hidden somewhere among them is the word 'Beard'. The players have been asked to spot the different word 'Beard' in the picture. Although the task here looks like a cakewalk to many, it is not. You only get five seconds to find the exact location.Optical illusion today: Only those with high IQ can find 'beard' in a grid of 'bread' within 5 seconds
Also Read: Optical illusion: Only 1 in 10 can spot the hidden number in this grid of 23s within 10 secondsNeed a hint?
Experts believe that the best way to find answers to optical illusions is to stay calm, alert, and look out for all details in the image. While checking the spelling for all the words, make sure you read each of them correctly. Also, another brilliant way to solve it quickly is to divide it into quadrants.
The two words - 'Bread' and 'Beard' - look quite similar to each other, thus making it difficult for our eyes and brain to spot the difference between them. Since our brain processes words as a whole and not individual letters, there is a chance that players might end up reading 'Beard' as 'Bread'.
Also Read: Optical Illusion: You have only 10 seconds to find the wrong spelling in this 'Cake' gridOptical illusion: Answer
Those who have been able to locate the word 'Beard' in the image in less than five seconds certainly have sharp vision and a high IQ. In the picture, 'Beard' is placed in the second row from the top and fourth column from the right. More than being fun games, such optical illusions highlight how our brain interprets information, besides making people aware of their visual abilities.
