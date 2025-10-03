'QSE Index In Positive Zone, Rising 2.76% This Year'

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) witnessed a new decline in the general index this week, as the index closed in the red zone, down by around 0.87 percent to stand at 10,863 points.

This decline is attributed to significant pressure from leading stocks, which witnessed declines. Bank stocks played the key role in pressuring the market's performance this week, with the“QIB” stock declining by 1.48 percent, while the“QNB” stock fell by 1.25 percent, and the“Industries Qatar” stock also declined by 1.43 percent.

Despite the decline recorded by the QSE index for the second consecutive week, Investment Manager at Qatar Securities Company (QS) Ramzi Qasmieh told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the market remains in the positive zone throughout the year, and is expected to witness further improvement in the coming period, with the third-quarter results of listed companies giving the starting signal.

He added that despite the index's decline this week, the market is still up 2.76 percent since the beginning of 2025. Next week is expected to witness some new activity, especially with the release of third-quarter results from major companies, especially QNB.

In his weekly reading of the QSE index's performance, Qasmieh noted that the continued absence of positive catalysts in the market, in addition to the continued selling operations by foreign portfolios, were among the key factors that affected the performance of the sectors this week, as all seven sectors comprising the index closed in decline, led by the real estate sector, which declined by 1.5 percent, followed by the services sector, which declined by 1 percent, and then the industrial sector, which declined by 0.8 percent.

Regarding liquidity, Investment Manager at QS Ramzi Qasmieh noted that trading values ​​decreased this week to approximately QR1.93bn, compared to QR2.33bn last week, as the FTSE review results contributed to the increase in trading values.