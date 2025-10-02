Rukmini Vasanth Calls 'Kantara: Chapter 1' A Life-Changing Journey In Emotional Post
Taking to her Instagram page to post a lengthy note of gratitude, the actress wrote, "Over a year ago, I had the privilege of joining the team of Kantara: Chapter 1. It has challenged me, taught me, improved the way I approach my craft and given me a new perspective on life. This film is a labour of love, painstakingly brought to life by the hundreds of people who worked day and night on it - I am so grateful to have been a part of this mesmerising film."
Rukmini reserved her deepest appreciation for director Rishab Shetty, acknowledging his vision and relentless spirit: "Rishab sir has been the rock of this project. Sir, your hard work and leadership of this magnificent film has been so inspiring. Thank you for your faith in me and for helping me through this journey."
She also extended her thanks to the Hombale Films family - Vijay Kiragandur, Chaluve Gowda, Adarsh, and the many unsung heroes who toiled behind the camera to bring this cinematic experience to life.
For the unaware, 'Kantara: Chapter 1', which has been produced by Hombale Films, has just released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English. The creative team of 'Kantara: Chapter 1' includes music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have shaped the film's powerful visual and emotional narrative.
Meanwhile, with Kantara: Chapter 1 opening a new chapter in her career, Rukmini now stands on the cusp of two monumental projects -- one with Rocking Star Yash in Toxic, and the other with Prashanth Neel's magnum opus with Jr NTR.
