Haivision Falkon X2 5G Mobile Video Transmitter Makes European Debut At IBC2025

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBC2025 – Haivision Systems Inc. (“Haivision”) (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, is proud to announce the IBC2025 debut of its groundbreaking Falkon X2 mobile 5G video transmitter.

Designed for live sports, news, and event broadcasting, the Falkon X2 delivers ultra-low latency, broadcast-quality 4K UHD and HD video over bonded 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Ethernet networks. With its dual-modem, quad-antenna 5G technology with state-of-the-art MIMO support, Emmy® Award-winning SST technology, and compact, field-ready design, Falkon X2 empowers production teams to go live with long range seamless connectivity, and maximum efficiency, even under challenging conditions.

“IBC2025 is the perfect stage to showcase the Falkon X2's capabilities to the European broadcast community who is rapidly embracing innovative public and private 5G workflows,” said Jean-Marc Racine, Chief Product Officer at Haivision.“Our latest transmitter redefines mobile contribution with unmatched reliability, pristine video quality, and seamless integration into cloud and on-prem production environments.”

Customer Endorsements

In just the few short months since Falkon X2 was introduced, leading broadcast companies have already begun leveraging the next-generation mobile video transmitter to elevate their live productions. Here's what they're saying:

“We are constantly striving to create more content at lower costs while delivering immersive experiences that bring audiences closer to the action,” said Yann Bureller, Projects Coordinator, France Télévisions.

“By using Haivision's new Falcon X2 video transmitter within a private 5G network, we are achieving these goals while supporting greener and safer live production methods'' said Amy Rajaonson, Broadcast Engineer, France Télévisions.

“Falkon X2's MIMO modems and antennas, along with SST bonding, provide dual 5G uplink for steady, high-quality transmission even in a congested festival environment,” commented Morten Brandstrup, Head of Newstechnology at TV 2 Danmark.“With its easier handling and faster setup compared to traditional deployments, it's truly a game-changer for live event coverage.”

“At RFD-TV, we broadcast in remote locations across North America where bandwidth is often unpredictable. The Falkon X2 bonded dual 5G modems keep our uplink stable, and the combination of 10-bit image quality and ultra-low latency means we don't have to choose between reliability and picture quality,” commented David Mitchell, Chief Operating Officer, Rural Media Group.“We've been a longstanding Haivision customer and early adopters of the Makito X family of video encoders and decoders. Falkon X2 is an extension of our IP transmission platform from a company we trust.”

“Falkon X2 is built for the field, and it shows. What sets it apart is its ease of use. Our teams at AMP VISUAL TV love the intuitive touchscreen and the fact that it's lightweight and has versatility to transmit over 4G/5G consumer and 5G private networks,” said Francois Valadoux, Chief Technology Officer, AMP VISUAL TV.

"Neutral Wireless specializes in private 5G for live broadcast production. We have tested the new Falkon X2 mobile video transmitter on several deployments now and are impressed with the device. Its integrated battery dramatically increases ease-of-use, and the next-generation internal modem and antenna system give Falkon X2 a significant RF performance boost. The small form factor and flexible encoder platform make Falkon X2 easy to integrate into many workflows,” said Sam Yoffe, Senior Systems Engineer at Neutral Wireless.

The key features of Falkon X2 include:



Ultra-low latency live transmission: Send live video over cellular networks, including public and private 5G.

Pristine quality video: Up to 4K/UHD resolutions and 4:2:2 10-bit color precision.

Easy to use: Built-in touchscreen user interface and responsive, browser UI for computer or mobile device.

Built for mobility: Lightweight design supporting HEVC and H.264 encoding. Portable and camera-mountable with internal battery.

Advanced feature-rich capabilities: Recording and file forwarding for when live streaming is not possible. Intercom, video returns, and data bridge to facilitate communications with field teams. Total production freedom: Remote cloud controls and built-in user-friendly interfaces.

Live Demonstrations at IBC2025

Attendees can experience Falkon X2 in action alongside Haivision's full ecosystem of live video contribution solutions, including the Makito X4 video encoder, Haivision StreamHub receiver, and Haivision Hub 360 cloud-based master control platform. Haivision will also participate in the IBC Accelerator Media Innovation Programme, showcasing how private 5G networks are transforming remote production workflows.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations worldwide to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision-making. We provide high-quality, low-latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open-sourced its award-winning SRT low-latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to drive the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago, with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.

Jennifer Gazin

514.334.5445 ext 8309

