Mumbai Holiday Today: Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi To Be Observed In Maharashtra Capital - What To Know

Mumbai and its suburbs will observe the public holiday for Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi on September 8. The day was observed in several parts of the country and in Maharashtra on September 5. However, the holiday was rescheduled in Mumbai and its suburbs in the wake of the Ganesh festival.

“While the holiday on September 5 will remain unchanged for other districts in the state [Maharashtra], it has been shifted to September 8 in Mumbai city and suburbs,” the General Administration Department (GAD) stated in a circular.

Why Maharashtra shifted Eid-e-Milad 2025 holiday to Sep 8

Former minister and Congress Working Committee member Naseem Khan had urged the Maharashtra government to declare a holiday on September 8 to mark Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, celebrated on the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Khan wrote to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, saying that while Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary falls on September 5 this year, the Ganesh festival concludes on September 6.

"Muslim organisations in Mumbai had decided to hold Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi processions on September 8 to avoid overlap and ensure celebrations of both religious festivals in harmony," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

The Congress leader said the decision was taken on August 21 at a meeting of various Muslim organisations under the All India Khilafat Committee.

"Declaring a holiday on September 8 would help maintain communal amity and allow both festivals to be celebrated with love and goodwill," he added.

Will stock market be closed?

According to the stock market holiday calendar shared by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, September 8 is not a trading holiday. All trading activities on the stock exchanges will remain functional on that day.

Mumbai: What's closed/open on Sept 8

Schools, government offices and banks will be closed in Mumbai on September 8.

However, Mumbai shops will largely remain open on Monday, September 8. A few shopkeepers may choose to stay closed for the day, according to personal preference.

Why is Milad-un-Nabi observed?

Milad-un-Nabi, also known as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi or Mawlid, marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (SAW). The Prophet's birthday is observed on 12 Rabi Ul Awwal, which is the third month according to the Islamic calendar.

One of the most essential parts of Eid Milad-un-Nabi is to celebrate the life of the Prophet, his teachings, sufferings, and his character, as he even forgave his enemies. The Prophet's birth anniversary is generally marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.

