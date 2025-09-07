Stroke Is The Third Leading Cause Of Death In Costa Rica: New Health Regulations Seek To Save Lives

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Stroke, also known as cerebrovascular accident, has established itself as the third leading cause of death among adults in Costa Rica, according to the Ministry of Health.

According to authorities, 200 people are hospitalized each year in the country, and almost 29% die. Furthermore, around 1,000 people are treated for this disease in outpatient clinics.

Because of this, and with the goal of improving prevention, diagnosis, and care, the ministry officially issued two new regulations that will govern both public and private hospitals.

These are the Regulation for the Authorization of Hospital Stroke Units and the National Regulation for the Care of Acute Cerebrovascular Accidents, through Executive Decree.

Reduce care times

Reduce complications and mortality

Unify protocols across the country

Facilitate patient rehabilitation

Dr. Yorleny Molina, head of the Rector's Unit at Huetar Caribe, also emphasized the importance of the step the country is taking in the fight against this disease.“We have great news for the country with these regulations. Stroke, also known as cerebral hemorrhage, is a cerebrovascular accident caused by a lack of blood flow to a part of the brain,” she indicated.“When these types of events occur, response time is vital; immediate action can save lives or prevent serious consequences,” the doctor emphasized.

Among the main risk factors, she mentioned poorly controlled hypertensio , diabetes, obesity, alcohol abuse, and tobacco use. In addition, she indicated that the Chameleon Strategy, designed to help people quickly identify symptoms, will soon be disseminated throughout the country. These are:

Numbness or drooping of the face to one side

Weakness in arms or legs

Difficulty speaking

“If we see any of these symptoms, we should immediately call 911 because the entire network is there to care for you. The moment you detect the signs, you should act, and the regulation ensures that both pre-hospital and hospital care will facilitate timely care,” she explained.

The specialist also emphasized that maintaining healthy habits such as exercising, following a balanced diet, avoiding alcohol consumption, and quitting smoking significantly reduces the risk of stroke.

Meanwhile, for vascular neurologist Miguel Barboza, these regulations represent an opportunity for Costa Rica to guarantee a comprehensive and uniform care model for all patients.

“This is an excellent opportunity for us at the institutional level because it allows us to establish an administrative structure for the chain of actors working in the management of these patients. Hospital management, hyperacute care in emergencies, hospitalization in stroke units, rehabilitation, family education, and the collaborative work of all these actors are continuous,” he mentioned.

He also emphasized that, thanks to this regulatory framework, all people, regardless of where they live, will be able to receive the same care, in a timely manner, to reduce complications.

The World Health Organization (WHO) promotes the commemoration of World Stroke Day every October 29th. Starting in 2025, Costa Rica will officially join this date, which will allow for the reinforcement of prevention campaigns, awareness raising, and the promotion of healthy lifestyles among the population.-



