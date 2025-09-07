The 48Th Anniversary Of The Torrijos-Carter Treaties Celebrated In Coclesito -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) With flags, speeches, and a great deal of nationalism, the residents of Coclesito and the La Pintada district commemorated this Sunday the 48th anniversary of the signing of the Torrijos-Carter Treaties , highlighting the figure of General Omar Torrijos Herrera and his fight for Panamanian sovereignty. Mayor Eulalio Yángüez of the Omar Torrijos Herrera district recalled the life of the“general of the poor,” who shared his life with farmers and achieved the historic signing that returned the interoceanic Canal to Panama. During his speech, the mayor spoke about identity, culture, and community development, but also made clear his position on the opening of the Río Indio mine and reservoir as alternatives to generate jobs and improve the quality of life in communities. The event was attended by diplomats from Cuba, Colombia, Indonesia, China, and Spain, as well as authorities from Colón and Coclé.
