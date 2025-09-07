Provisional License For Solar Farms Obtained By Three Companies

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The National Public Services Authority (ASEP) has granted a provisional license to three companies seeking to install photovoltaic generation plants in the town of El Arado, La Chorrera district, in the province of Panamá Oeste. According to the resolutions issued in August 2025, the companies Estaño Solar, SA , Paladio Solar, SA and Fluor Solar, SA plan to install 17,820 solar panels each, with an installed capacity of 9.90 MW and the use of 33 inverters of 300 KW to reach a power of 12.74 MW. However, ASEP clarified that the provisional license does not yet authorize the construction, installation, or operation of the plants, as it is only an initial permit within the regulatory process.

Law 45 of August 4, 2004, which governs renewable energy projects in Panama, provides incentives for this type of investment, such as benefits on transmission and distribution charges and tax exemptions on the import of equipment for projects up to 20 MW. In Western Panama, several companies have already begun their transition to renewable sources. One example is a beer company that installed a 250-panel solar farm to power one of its distribution centers in La Chorrera, hoping to reduce its carbon emissions by 25%.