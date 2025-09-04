Check Out Giorgio Armani Net Worth, Legacy And Who Will Take Over His Billion-Dollar Empire As Fashion Icon Dies At 91

MENAFN - Live Mint) The visionary designer Giorgio Armani has died at the age of 91, the Armani Group confirmed on Monday in a statement.“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” the Milan-based fashion house said. His passing marks the end of an era in world fashion . Armani was a man who shaped the idea of elegance for more than five decades, turning his name into one of the most recognized luxury brands.

Armani Group net worth

At the time of his death, the Armani Group was valued at about $9 billion, according to both Forbes and Bloomberg. The company built its reputation across a wide mix of lines - haute couture, ready-to-wear, perfumes, accessories, even hotels and home interiors. Unlike most big labels, Armani kept full control, choosing not to sell to conglomerates. He was the sole shareholder, which gave him a rare freedom to keep a strong hand on creativity.

Reports from Reuters show the group brought in €2.3 billion (about $2.7 billion) in revenue during 2024.

Armani personal net worth

Giorgio Armani's own fortune was estimated differently by outlets. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index put his personal net worth at $9.4 billion, while Forbes listed it closer to $12 billion. His money came not only from fashion but also from hotels, design ventures, and licensing. Armani regularly ranked among the world's richest designers and one of the wealthiest Italians overall.

Who succeeds Armani?

Armani never married and did not have children. That meant questions about succession followed him for years. The likely heir is Pantaleo (Leo) Dell'Orco, his trusted collaborator and head of the menswear line. Dell'Orco worked at his side for decades and was often described as Armani's right-hand man.

Just before his passing, Armani spoke about his plan in an interview with the Financial Times.“My plans for succession consist of a gradual transition of the responsibilities... to those closest to me, such as Leo Dell'Orco, the members of my family and the entire working team,” he explained.

Legacy

Armani was born in Piacenza, Italy, in 1934. He started as a window dresser before moving into fashion with Nino Cerruti. His big breakthrough came in the 1980s with unstructured, modern suits that changed menswear and caught Hollywood's eye. Richard Gere famously wore Armani in American Gigolo. Over the years, his designs were seen on stars, world leaders, and athletes. His death closes a defining chapter in fashion history, but the empire he built looks ready to continue under the leadership he put in place.

