Silver Forecast 08/09: Struggles At Top Of Channel (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Silver has been all over the place on Friday. I think there's a little bit of a hint in the closing candlestick for the session. We initially rallied to break above the $42 level, but we gave those gains back pretty quickly as traders I think are now starting to think about the global economy and with the horrible US jobs number, whether or not silver demand might drop. At least that's what I suspect.
