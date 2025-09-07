UAE, Jordan Reaffirm Support For Palestinian Rights

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ABU DHABI, Sept 8 (NNN-WAM) – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Jordan, yesterday, reaffirmed their firm stance in supporting the rights of the Palestinian people, and rejecting any Israeli measures affecting Palestinian land or threatening regional stability.

During a meeting in Abu Dhabi, UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Jordan's King Abdullah II, emphasised the importance of international efforts, to achieve a just and comprehensive peace, based on the two-state solution, and reiterated their opposition to the Israeli regime's plans, to annex parts of the West Bank, displace Palestinians, or expand settlements.

The two leaders expressed their rejection of the Israeli regime's statements and positions, that threaten the sovereignty of countries in the region.

They also discussed the brotherly relations between the UAE and Jordan, and explored ways to enhance cooperation and coordination.

The Jordanian king arrived in the UAE on a working visit, accompanied by Crown Prince, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and other senior officials.– NNN-WAM