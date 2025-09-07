Hamas Ready To Discuss Hostage Release As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire Deal
The Palestinian movement said, it had received, through intermediaries,“ideas” from the American side, for a ceasefire agreement and welcomed any initiative aimed at halting the fighting.
Hamas also called for guarantees of Israel's“clear and explicit commitment” to any agreement, warning against a repeat of past deals it said, were rejected or abandoned.
U.S. President, Donald Trump, wrote on his Truth Social platform yesterday that,“the Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well,” adding,“This is my last warning, there will not be another one!”
An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, Israel was“seriously considering” the U.S. proposal, which was delivered to Hamas over the weekend, and described it as“President Donald Trump's proposal.”
Israel's Channel 12 reported that, under the plan, Israel would cancel its offensive to capture Gaza City. All 48 hostages still held in Gaza – including about 20 believed to be alive – would be freed on the first day of the truce, in exchange for thousands of Palestinian prisoners. Talks on ending the war would then begin, under Trump's mediation, with the ceasefire remaining in place, while negotiations continue.– NNN-WAFA
