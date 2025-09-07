Egypt Appoints 48 Women As State Council Judges For 1St Time Through Entry-Level Pathway
The move supports the comprehensive development of Egypt's judicial system, amid digital transformation and ongoing institutional modernisation, according to a statement released by the State Council yesterday.
“Today's (yesterday's) historic step, mirrors the country's commitment to empower women, and promote their participation in the judicial authority,” the statement quoted Osama Shalaby, chairman of the Egyptian State Council, as saying.
Their appointment marks another key step, to promote women's empowerment in the judicial sector, after Mar, 2022, when 98 women were sworn in as State Council judges, for the first time, in Egypt's history, through transfers from other judicial bodies.
Samar Alaa, a newly appointed judge, who graduated from Alexandria University, said,“It is an honour and a great responsibility to administer justice fairly, and serve as a female role model in the judiciary.”
Founded in 1946, the State Council was reaffirmed by Egypt's 2014 constitution, as an independent judicial body, with jurisdiction over administrative disputes, disciplinary cases, appeals, and challenges to its own decisions. It also has the authority to issue legal opinions, review and draft legislation and resolutions, and examine draft contracts involving the state or public entities.– NNN-MENA
