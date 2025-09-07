Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Says European Leaders To Visit US This Week To Discuss Russia-Ukraine War

2025-09-07 08:10:01
(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that individual European leaders would visit the United States on Monday and Tuesday to discuss how to resolve the Russian-Ukraine war.

Trump also said he would speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin soon. He was speaking to reporters after returning from the US Open in New York City on Sunday.

"Certain European leaders are coming over to our country on Monday or Tuesday individually," Trump said.

It was not immediately clear to whom Trump was referring. The White House also did not respond to a request for further details.

Trump said that he was "not happy" about the status of the Russia-Ukraine war, after reporters asked about a massive Russian air assault overnight on Sunday that Ukrainian officials said had set the main government building in Kyiv on fire.

But he again expressed confidence that the war would soon be settled.

"The Russia-Ukraine situation, we're going to get it done," Trump said.

