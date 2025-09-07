In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi District, 12 Buildings And Five Educational Institutions Damaged In Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, wrote this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, according to preliminary data, 12 residential buildings were damaged. Sixty-four apartments require repairs, and 17 homes were destroyed. A total of 746 windows need replacement, 134 of them were temporarily covered with materials. Five educational institutions were also affected.

All services are working on site. Construction debris removal and window sealing are ongoing.

Tkachenko thanked volunteer organizations and foundations that quickly deployed their headquarters and tents. More than 90 rescuers, over 160 police officers, and more than 200 utility workers are working on site.

“By noon, 100 people had sought various forms of assistance. Under the city program, 95 applications for a one-time payment of UAH 10,000 and five applications for a payment of UAH 40,000 were submitted. Specialists are now quickly collecting contacts and information to prepare document packages for payments as soon as possible,” Tkachenko noted.

According to him, today in a building on Yakuba Kolasa Street, Russians killed at least two civilians, including one child.

“Kyiv residents, it is very important that we remain protected both in terms of awareness and documentation in case of attacks. I urge you to respond to air raid alerts. Many of the injured are young people. It is important to take the threat more seriously-Russian terror is truly deadly,” Tkachenko emphasized.

Bodies of woman and her two-month-old son recovered from rubble in Kyiv

He added that the eOpora chatbot was created for better awareness and confidence in procedures for receiving assistance: or @eopora_bot on Telegram.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and cruise missiles. In Kyiv, 20 people were injured as a result of the attac . Two fatalities were reported.

Photo in the text: Telegram / Tymur Tkachenko

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here .