Hamad International Airport Sets New Record With 5 Million Monthly Passengers

Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH) has crossed a record-breaking milestone this August, serving over five million passengers in a single month for the first time in its history.

The Airport issued a statement on its website saying that this surge was achieved while maintaining the quality of every passenger's journey, showcasing the airport as a bustling and rapidly growing hub that is resilient and steadfastly passenger centric.

Hamad International Airport's performance in August 2025 represents a 6.4 % increase in passenger traffic compared to August 2024. Of the 5 million passengers, 1.3 million were point-to-point travellers, marking a 12% year-on-year growth in this category. This highlights the rising demand for direct travel from/to Qatar and showcases the strength of aviation as a key driver of the national diverse economy.

The achievement for Qatar's award-winning airport comes shortly after the release of the 2025 World Airport Traffic Dataset by Airports Council International (ACI) World, ranking the airport firmly among the world's busiest international airports.



Drivers of growth

Capacity expansion and strong airline partnerships have been central to this record. Qatar Airways increased frequencies to over 15 key destinations worldwide, providing enhanced connectivity through its hub. Other airlines partners also played a key role, with Virgin Australia launching new services to Doha, while Philippine Airlines and Air Arabia increased their capacity, offering even more travel options across regional and long-haul markets. Together, these developments have made traveling through Hamad International Airport smoother and more convenient for both transfer and local passengers.

Passenger experience performance

The historic surge in volumes was matched by elevated passenger experience and consistently positive customer feedback stated the airlines. In August, passenger survey responses confirmed an impressive overall satisfaction score of 98%. Additionally, 92% of the survey participants rated the overall security processes at key touchpoints as excellent.

With its expanding global network, strategic capacity investments, and customer-focused approach, Hamad International Airport continues to consolidate its position as one of the fastest-rising hubs in global air transport.