Trump Expresses Respect for Musk Despite Dispute
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump expressed that he still holds a favorable opinion of Elon Musk despite a significant disagreement between them earlier this year.
However, Trump cautioned that the Tesla CEO’s intention to establish his own political party would likely be unsuccessful.
“[Musk] is a good person,” Trump told Scott Jennings, the presenter of the Scott Jennings Show on Salem Radio, this past Wednesday.
He also described the US-based entrepreneur as a “good man” and a “man of common sense.”
Musk had endorsed Trump in the 2024 election and briefly led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) before the two publicly clashed over the president’s “Big Beautiful Bill” spending initiative.
The US president described the billionaire as “80% super genius and then 20% he's got some problems.”
Trump added that he has “always” admired Musk and continues to view him positively.
Nonetheless, Trump remained skeptical about Musk’s plan to launch a new American political party, predicting it would be ineffective.
“What's he going to do? He's going to go with the radical left lunatics? … I don't think he has a choice.”
The president expressed a preference for the tech entrepreneur to back the Republican Party once again.
Following his resignation from DOGE, Musk announced his intention to create a political faction to challenge the traditional two-party system and put forward candidates in the 2026 midterm elections.
Last month, he reaffirmed this commitment, dismissing a Wall Street Journal article that claimed he had abandoned the idea.
