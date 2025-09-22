Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For September 22

Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For September 22


2025-09-22 02:06:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 22, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 6 currencies went up, while 37 currencies dropped compared to September 21.

The official rate for $1 is 572,374 rials, while one euro is valued at 672,288 rials. On September 21, the euro was priced at 672,643 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 22

Rial on September 21

1 US dollar

USD

572,374

572,679

1 British pound

GBP

772,006

772,307

1 Swiss franc

CHF

723,591

720,035

1 Swedish króna

SEK

60,818

60,839

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

57,576

57,602

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,074

90,115

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,497

6,501

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,854

155,937

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,874,099

1,874,162

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,490

203,514

100 Japanese yen

JPY

387,373

387,120

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,618

73,654

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,488,234

1,488,059

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

415,458

415,561

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

335,230

335,509

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,003

33,033

1 Turkish lira

TRY

13,835

13,834

1 Russian ruble

RUB

6,856

6,859

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,246

157,329

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,678

43,704

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

377,868

377,620

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,633

152,714

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,522,271

1,523,082

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

446,079

446,171

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

470,082

470,162

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,949

18,960

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

273

273

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

405,856

406,098

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,112

106,248

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,439

80,488

100 Thai baht

THB

1,797,291

1,798,096

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,086

136,192

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

409,583

410,914

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

807,298

807,728

1 euro

EUR

672,288

672,643

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

105,749

105,782

1 Georgian lari

GEL

209,803

209,929

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,471

34,610

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,483

8,490

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

169,336

169,045

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,587

336,869

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,004,694

1,003,543

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,722

61,086

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

163,542

163,741

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

3,469

3,471

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 844,971 rials and $1 costs 719,393 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 820,360 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,440 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1,03 -1,06 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.22-1.25 million rials.

