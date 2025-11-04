Layeredge Brings Zero-Knowledge Verification To TRON Network With Bitcoin-Anchored Security

Singapore, Singapore, November 4th, 2025, NewsDirect





LayerEdge, a Web3 infrastructure provider focused on zero-knowledge (zk) proof aggregation to leading layer-1 blockchain ecosystems, today announced an integration with the TRON network to bring Bitcoin-anchored security to TRON's high-throughput ecosystem. LayerEdge's edgenOS platform works by establishing an immutable verification framework for the network's state.

Through this integration, LayerEdge extends its verification network's capability to verify TRON's blockchain state in real-time and anchor that cryptographic truth to Bitcoin's proof-of-work security. This architecture creates an additional layer of verifiable independence for TRON's ecosystem, which processes over $24 billion in daily transfer volume and hosts more than 342 million user accounts.

LayerEdge's edgenOS platform will be leveraged to generate zk-proofs of TRON's block headers in real-time. These proofs are recursively aggregated within the edgenOS proof-aggregation layer, forming a verifiable recursive tree before they are anchored to Bitcoin's blockchain. This creates tamper-proof verification that exists independently of any single network's validator set, establishing a new paradigm for cross-chain trust and security.

The technical implementation delivers three critical security enhancements:



Immutable Anchoring: Each proof cycle commits to Bitcoin's proof-of-work consensus, creating a verification layer beyond economic or network capture.

Verifiable Independence: Anyone globally can validate the correctness of TRON's blocks through edgenOS, ensuring complete transparency. Increased Decentralization: By integrating with EdgenOS, an external verifiable source of truth is created on Bitcoin (the most decentralized chain), inherently increasing decentralization.

As blockchain technology continues to evolve toward greater interoperability and security, the integration of LayerEdge's verification network with TRON demonstrates the potential for creating a truly verifiable, trust-native internet infrastructure.

About LayerEdge

LayerEdge is a dual layer protocol designed for a verifiable internet, consisting of a verification layer transforming zk-proof verification into a global coordination layer, recursively aggregating proofs and anchoring them to Bitcoin, powering a trust-native Internet (edgenOS) & edgenEVM, enable secure trust across chains.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $77 billion. As of October 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 343 million in total user accounts, more than 11 billion in total transactions, and over $24 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is“Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

