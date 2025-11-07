Trump Snubs G20 Summit In South Africa, Says No US Official Will Attend, Explains Why

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that no US government official would attend the Group of 20 summit in South Africa, which will be held later this month.

Explaining the reason behind his decision, Trump claimed Afrikaners face persecution based on their race in the Black-majority country. The South African government denied the allegations.

Trump said in a Truth Social post, "It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa. Afrikaners [People who are descended from Dutch settlers, and also French and German immigrants] are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated.

"No US Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue. I look forward to hosting the 2026 G20 in Miami, Florida!." Trump said.

Last month, the president set the lowest cap on record for US refugee admissions and said those people admitted would be focused largely on white Afrikaners.

Vice President JD Vance, who was expected to attend the Group of 20 world leaders in Johannesburg in November 22-23, was no longer going, a source told Reuters.

South Africa's foreign ministry spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump has taken issue with South African domestic and foreign policies - ranging from its land policy to its case accusing Israel of genocide in the U.S. ally's war in Gaza.

Earlier this year, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also boycotted a G20 foreign ministers' meeting in South Africa, which has the G20 presidency from December 2024 to November 2025.

The United States is set to take over the G20 presidency from South Africa.