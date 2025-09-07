KUNA Media Development Ctr. Launches 20Th Training Program For New Journalists
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 7 (KUNA) -- The KUNA Center for Media Development launched on Sunday the 20th edition of its training program for new journalists, which runs until September 25, delivered by a group of specialized lecturers across various journalistic disciplines.
The agenda includes a range of essential topics in journalism, such as news writing and editing, language skills, modern technology, and media photography.
Participants will study the fundamentals of news writing and editing, including the types, characteristics, components, and sources of news, as well as its various formats and writing styles.
Key sessions also cover topics such as "Linguistic Skills for Media Professionals," "Artificial Intelligence in Media," and "Principles of Photography and Videography."
Established in December 1995, the KUNA Center for Media Development is considered one of the country's leading media training institutions.
It has organized hundreds of training programs across various media fields, aiming to enhance both the personal and professional competencies of media professionals and contribute to the advancement of journalism in Kuwait. (end)
