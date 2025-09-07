Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kylian Mbappe's Shocking Admission: Bundesliga Clubs Approached Him Before Real Madrid Move

Kylian Mbappe's Shocking Admission: Bundesliga Clubs Approached Him Before Real Madrid Move


2025-09-07 08:10:57
Kylian Mbappe has opened up about transfer approaches he received from Germany earlier in his career, admitting that several Bundesliga giants tried to secure his signature before he moved to Paris Saint-Germain.

The French forward, now at Real Madrid, revealed that Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and RB Leipzig all showed interest when he was still at AS Monaco and on the rise as one of Europe's most exciting young talents.

Bundesliga Suitors

“Bayern came to me when I was still a bit younger and Monaco were ready to let me go,” Mbappe recalled in an interview with Bild am Sonntag.“Dortmund also inquired. And RB Leipzig. Those are just the three clubs I remember. Maybe there were others, but I don't remember. Now everyone is asking, but now it's a little too late.”

PSG Journey Before Real Madrid

Ultimately, the then-teenager opted for a record-breaking switch to PSG in 2017, where he went on to spend seven years, winning multiple league titles and establishing himself as one of the game's global superstars. In 2024, Mbappe finally made the long-awaited move to Real Madrid, closing the Bundesliga chapter that might have been.

