Four BJP-Ruled States Send Flood Aid To Punjab, Himachal
While the Madhya Pradesh government rushed to the help of Chhattisgarh, the Haryana government sent relief to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, the Delhi government flagged off trucks with aid to Punjab, and the Assam government donated Rs 5 crore to Himachal Pradesh.
In a message showing solidarity with the victims in Himachal Pradesh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X,“The devastating floods in Himachal Pradesh have caused immense loss of lives and property. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the affected.”
He said,“On behalf of the people of Assam, we are contributing Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund of Himachal Pradesh to support relief and rehabilitation efforts.”
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav rushed aid to Chhattisgarh and said, in a message on X,“Due to excessive rainfall, floods have occurred in many parts of Chhattisgarh, causing loss of life and property. As a neighbouring state, it is our responsibility to provide all possible assistance.”
“In this regard, the Government of Madhya Pradesh is sending Rs 5 crore in funds and essential relief materials. In this hour of disaster, Madhya Pradesh stands firmly with Chhattisgarh and will provide all possible cooperation if needed,” said the Chief Minister.
In Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joined party workers to flag off trucks carrying relief material for flood-affected families in Punjab. A day earlier, she had announced financial assistance of Rs 5 crore for Punjab.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini also offered assistance to Punjab and Himachal Pradesh by dispatching relief material trucks from Panchkula to the two flood-hit states.
Later, he took to X and said,“... in this difficult situation of natural disaster, the BJP organisation, fulfilling its duty of service, has today dispatched relief materials from Panchkula to Punjab with 15 trucks and to Himachal Pradesh with 10 trucks”.
He said the pain that the people of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have suffered is equally felt by us.
“No one has control over natural disasters, but extending a helping hand in such times is true humanity. We are continuously making efforts at both the government and organisational levels to ensure that people face no problems and relief reaches them immediately,” said the Haryana CM in a post on X.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- TOKEN2049 Singapore Breaks Records: 25,000 Attendees At The World's Largest Web3 Event
- Invromining Expands Multi-Asset Mining Platform, Launches New AI-Driven Infrastructure
- Meme Coin Little Pepe Raises Above $24M In Presale With Over 39,000 Holders
- VANTIR Launches To Transform Prop Trading With Transparency And Trust
- Daytrading Publishes New Study On The Dangers Of AI Tools Used By Traders
CommentsNo comment