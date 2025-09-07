Punjab Police Arrest Associate Of Gangster Goldy Brar Five Pistols Seized
The arrested accused has been identified as Baljinder Singh, alias Rainch, a resident of Mahi Nangal in Bathinda. The accused also has a criminal history with case under the NDPS Act registered against him.
DGP Yadav said the accused was actively involved in facilitating the supply of illegal firearms to the Goldy Brar gang to distort peace and harmony in the border state.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that the weapons were procured on the directions of Goldy Brar, through his key associate Malkit Singh, alias Kitta Bhani, who is currently lodged in Kapurthala Jail.
The DGP said that further investigation is underway to establish linkages in this case to unearth the entire nexus.
Sharing operation details, Additional Director General of Police (AGTF) Promod Ban said that police teams led by DSP (Bathinda Range) Jaspal Singh had received specific human and technical inputs about the Goldy Brar gang hatching conspiracy to commit sensational crime in the state.
Acting swiftly, teams from AGTF Punjab, has apprehended the suspect Baljinder Rainch from under flyover bridge in Malout in Muktsar Sahib district.
A case has been registered under Sections 25 and 25 (7) (8) of the Arms Act in Malout.
Last week, Amritsar Commissionerate Police arrested three individuals involved in cross-border organised arms and hawala network.
DGP Yadav had said the gang was using drones to smuggle heroin and weapons from Pakistan and had an active presence in border areas of Punjab.
Preliminary investigation has revealed the arrested accused, Harpreet Singh and Gurpal Singh, who earlier went to Malaysia, are linked with cross-border smugglers.
