Afghanistan Earthquake Survivors Move to Temporary Shelters in Kunar
(MENAFN) Hundreds of survivors of last week's powerful earthquake in eastern Afghanistan have been relocated to temporary shelters in Kunar province, but local authorities are warning that further aid is critical as winter approaches.
Najeebullah Hanif, an official with the Afghan interim government, confirmed to media on Saturday that displaced people have been moved to tent villages in safer areas within Kunar. He emphasized the extreme challenges faced by relief teams in reaching the worst-hit zones.
"Mazar Darah is the worst-hit area, where living is become impossible due to constant aftershocks which create more difficulties for our teams," he stated, noting that their teams have been unable to access the area to provide aid and other necessary supplies.
" So we have moved all the affected people from there to tent villages," he added.
While international humanitarian aid has begun arriving, Hanif made it clear that further assistance is urgently required. "People need shelter to protect them from cold as winter is just few weeks away," he stressed.
Hanif also made an urgent call for support from the global community, noting that over 8,000 homes had been destroyed by the earthquake. "Most survivors are very poor and will not be able to rebuild their homes without external support," he added.
The Afghan interim administration, working in coordination with UN agencies, has already distributed tents, food, drinking water, and emergency medical services in the affected areas. Airdrops are also being conducted to deliver supplies to remote regions where road access is blocked.
On Friday, local resident Abdul Wahid addressed the media, highlighting the urgent needs of individuals residing in temporary shelters. He stated that essential items like gas heaters and kitchen supplies are necessary, as winter approaches and they will require these provisions while living in tents, Wahid remarked.
The UNHCR has warned that the earthquake has devastated entire communities, leaving survivors exposed to the elements with no shelter. The agency has urged immediate action, noting that the coming winter will put lives at severe risk without timely intervention.
"Help us provide emergency relief and shelter now," the UNHCR appealed in a statement on Friday.
Last Sunday's earthquake in Afghanistan left over 2,200 dead and nearly 4,000 injured, with Kunar province bearing the brunt of the destruction. The ongoing relief efforts face significant challenges due to damaged infrastructure and harsh weather conditions.
