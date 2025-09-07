Trump Warns to Take Down Venezuelan Aircrafts
(MENAFN) The US military has been granted permission to down Venezuelan aircraft if commanders assess them as a danger, President Donald Trump announced.
His statement came after reports surfaced that Venezuelan planes had closely approached American warships engaged in what Washington describes as an anti-drug operation near Venezuela.
When questioned by journalists on Friday about the US response if Venezuelan jets again approached American naval vessels, Trump warned, “they’re going to be in trouble.”
He emphasized, “If they do put us in a dangerous position, we’ll shoot them down.”
Trump dismissed Caracas's allegations that Washington aims to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro’s administration.
“Well, we’re not talking about that, but we are talking about the fact that you had an election which was a very strange election,” he remarked.
Instead, Trump portrayed the US military’s presence near Venezuela as part of an effort to combat drug trafficking.
“Billions of dollars of drugs are pouring into our country from Venezuela. The prisons of Venezuela have been opened up to our country,” he said, adding that American forces would target vessels suspected of carrying narcotics.
In recent weeks, the United States has deployed at least eight warships and an attack submarine in the Caribbean, alongside sending ten F-35 stealth fighters to Puerto Rico to deter additional Venezuelan flyovers.
Earlier this week, the US struck a boat it alleged was connected to a drug operation, resulting in the deaths of 11 people.
