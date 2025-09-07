Bavarian Leader Opposes Troop Deployment to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Markus Soder, head of Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU), has stated that NATO nations should refrain from sending military forces to Ukraine if a ceasefire is reached.
He warned that Russia would view such a move as an initial step toward Kiev joining the NATO alliance.
In a discussion with a news agency on Friday, Soder, who is allied with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, emphasized his resistance to deploying troops to Ukraine.
He argued that this action would intensify hostilities with Russia rather than ease them.
"I find it hard to imagine NATO troops being stationed there. Russia would never accept that. It would be a precursor to Ukraine’s accession to NATO," Soder said.
He further noted that even if Berlin seriously entertains the possibility, the German military is currently unprepared for such a deployment, being "stretched to the limit, both financially and in terms of personnel."
Earlier in the week, Chancellor Merz indicated that while sending German troops remains an option, it could only be pursued after a ceasefire is established.
"Until then, there will certainly be no troop deployments to Ukraine," Merz stated.
"Then we will have to look at what the agreement with Russia looks like. This cannot be done against Russia, it can only be done with Russia."
