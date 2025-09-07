White House Prepares Hosting Historic UFC Event
(MENAFN) The White House is gearing up to stage a landmark UFC mixed martial arts spectacle on the South Lawn in the upcoming year, as per a report by The Wall Street Journal.
Initially slated for July 4, 2026, to align with the celebration of the United States' 250th anniversary, the match has since been rescheduled to take place in June, the report detailed.
The occasion is set to span multiple days and will feature various fan-focused activities held at the National Mall.
UFC CEO Dana White recently held a meeting with President Donald Trump and departed the White House having secured the president's endorsement for the occasion.
“The White House fight is on,” White announced on social media after the meeting, which also reportedly involved Ivanka Trump, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu enthusiast and UFC supporter.
The extended event will showcase a complete lineup of both male and female bouts, along with fighter weigh-ins and a press briefing at the Lincoln Memorial.
