Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
White House Prepares Hosting Historic UFC Event

White House Prepares Hosting Historic UFC Event


2025-09-07 04:14:57
(MENAFN) The White House is gearing up to stage a landmark UFC mixed martial arts spectacle on the South Lawn in the upcoming year, as per a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Initially slated for July 4, 2026, to align with the celebration of the United States' 250th anniversary, the match has since been rescheduled to take place in June, the report detailed.

The occasion is set to span multiple days and will feature various fan-focused activities held at the National Mall.

UFC CEO Dana White recently held a meeting with President Donald Trump and departed the White House having secured the president's endorsement for the occasion.

“The White House fight is on,” White announced on social media after the meeting, which also reportedly involved Ivanka Trump, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu enthusiast and UFC supporter.

The extended event will showcase a complete lineup of both male and female bouts, along with fighter weigh-ins and a press briefing at the Lincoln Memorial.

MENAFN07092025000045017167ID1110026966

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search