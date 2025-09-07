South Korean Consular Authorities Visit Nationals Detained in U.S. Hyundai Plant Raid
(MENAFN) South Korean consular authorities began visiting detained nationals on Saturday following a sweeping U.S. immigration raid targeting a Hyundai electric vehicle battery plant under construction in Georgia, media reported on Sunday.
The Consulate General from Atlanta met with several detainees at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) processing center in Folkston. The visits came in response to Thursday’s operation at a Bryan County site operated jointly by Hyundai Motor Group and LG Energy Solution Ltd.
In total, 475 individuals were taken into custody. According to U.S. officials, the arrests stem from a criminal probe into suspected illegal employment practices. Of those apprehended, more than 300 were South Korean citizens.
South Korean consular staff assessed the well-being of detainees and pushed U.S. authorities to address any humanitarian concerns. Consuls checked for “any humanitarian issues or inconveniences, and asked the US side to ensure that those issues won't arise,’” said an official with South Korea’s on-site support delegation.
The support team is being led by Cho Ki-joong, South Korea’s consul general in Washington, who met with U.S. authorities at the Folkston detention facility. He emphasized ongoing efforts to protect the rights of the detainees and prevent unnecessary hardship.
“I asked them to care about our citizens as much as they can to ensure that they do not experience inconveniences while at the center,” Cho told reporters. He confirmed that while not every individual was able to meet with consular staff, further consultations were scheduled for Sunday.
“We are trying to find out about whether all of them have any big issue while staying there,” he added. “Consuls have looked into the facility, and those that they have talked to were found to be in good shape.”
On the question of potential release, Cho remained cautious: “There isn’t anything we can talk about at this point.” U.S. authorities have indicated that the transfer or release of detainees will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
On Saturday, South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun expressed serious concern about the arrests, indicating that he could travel to the United States should the situation intensify. He described the detentions as a matter of grave responsibility for the South Korean government.
“We will discuss sending a senior Foreign Ministry official to the site without delay, and, if necessary, I will personally travel to Washington to hold consultations with the US administration,” he added.
The Georgia plant, championed by state officials as a cornerstone of the local economy, was heralded by Gov. Brian Kemp as the “largest economic development project in Georgia history” upon its announcement in 2023.
Though originally slated to become fully operational next year, the facility’s future timeline now faces uncertainty following the immigration enforcement action.
